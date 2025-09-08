Prince William's firm reason for rejecting Prince Harry reunion revealed

Prince William has apparently declined to meet with Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Although Prince Harry is back in the UK, he isn't expected to meet with his brother Prince William.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince Harry, 40, is back in the UK this week, however one person he isn't expected to meet during his visit is his estranged brother Prince William, 43.

Whilst the 40-year-old may meet up with his father King Charles III, royal expects have revealed the 'firm' reason why the future King won't meet with his sibling.

Speaking to the Mirror, an insider stated: "William feels Harry has repeatedly chosen public exposure over private resolution and that the Royal Family can’t keep being dragged into the headlines every time there’s a new contract to promote."

They added: "The issue with Harry, as well as Meghan, is one of trust. Ever since moving to North America, they have eroded all confidence in their ability to keep things or their criticisms private. For there to be any chance of moving forward, that trust has to be rebuilt, and Team Sussex knows the onus is on them."

Prince Harry and Prince William appear to be at odds. Picture: Getty

The relationship between the brothers is reportedly strained, with the two cutting off contact after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle gave up their royal duties and moved to California in 2020.

Tensions were further raised when the couple took part in an interview with Oprah in 2021, with their documentary series on Netflix and release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare in 2023 continuing to cause friction within the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly do not have contact with the Royal Family. Picture: Getty

However another insider told the publication that Prince Harry may meet with King Charles III, saying: "It’s clear there is now a determination on both sides to make this happen. Nobody is pretending the wider family issues have been resolved, but this is about beginning with Charles and Harry. For the first time in a long time, there’s a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach.

"After 20 months apart, and with the King continuing his treatment, the feeling is that the time is right to take that step. This is not about grand gestures or set-piece meetings - it’s about a simple face-to-face conversation between a father and his son. The priority is privacy and dignity, but also ensuring the door stays open for further dialogue."

Prince Harry and King Charles III may meet up. Picture: Getty

Royal corespondent Jennie Bond also told the publication whether she believes the siblings will meet, saying: "Harry may well see some of his cousins – such as Eugenie or Beatrice – but I don’t think there’s any likelihood of a meeting with William or Catherine.

"The rift between the brothers remains too deep and William has far too much going on in his life to worry about the Harry problem.

"I would never say never in a family dispute. As the years roll by, it may be that William will find a way to reconcile with Harry. But that day – if it ever comes, and it may not – is not any time soon."

Prince Harry is not expected to meet Prince William. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry has previously spoken about mending bridges between the family members, telling the BBC: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."

He also stated: "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point. There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family."