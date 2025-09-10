Prince William reveals 'cheeky' Prince Louis loves to 'wind up' his siblings

Prince William commented on his mischievous son's antics at a recent event. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

The Prince of Wales also gave fans a glimpse into his eldest son Prince George's personality away from the spotlight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince William dished out the most classic parenting response when he was asked about his youngest son Louis at a royal engagement earlier this week.

The future king, 43, was quizzed on the famously cheeky prince's personality during his visit to the National Federation of Women's Institute in Ascot on 8th September.

There to mark the third anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth II's death, the Prince of Wales was caught off guard by an interested attendee who wanted to know more about his third child.

As he charmed WI members over afternoon tea, he was reportedly asked by trustee Nina Derrick: "Is Louis a bit of a handful?"

Louis was described as a 'character' by his dad. Picture: Alamy

Revealing some of his little boy's mischievous traits, he replied: "He's a character, but he's a very good boy. He likes to wind his brother and sister up."

The father-of-three shares his children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, with his wife Princess Kate, also 43.

The Windsor-based couple's eldest son is renowned for his impeccable behaviour at official ceremonies and events, but Prince William suggested this wasn't always the case.

During the same event, he said of his first-born, with a smile: "When George is behind closed doors, it's completely different. George just knows how to behave."

The 7-year-old royal is the youngest of the Wales children. Picture: Alamy

Prince William was also asked if the royal trio were back at school following a long summer break from boarding prep Lambrook, to which he jokingly replied: "Thankfully yes."

The last time the children were pictured together in public was on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour in June this year.

While Louis offered up a cheeky wave, it was his hilarious antics at the Platinum Jubilee in 2022 that will go down in history.

He delighted fans with his cheeky side at the Platinum Pageant. Picture: Getty

Alongside the Wales' appearances in the spotlight, Kate, William and their three kids are also preparing to relocate to their 'forever home' in Berkshire.

Ending their chapter at Adelaide Cottage in a few months' time, they will up sticks and move to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The family-of-five will take up residence in the impressive eight-bedroom mansion surrounded by acres of land boasting forests, grasslands, lakes and gardens.

William joked he was thankful his children had gone back to school. Picture: Getty

No move in date has been announced by the palace yet, but commentators believe the royals will be in their new family home by Christmas.