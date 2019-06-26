Prince William reveals he and Kate have spoken about how they'd respond if their kids came out as gay

Prince William reveals how he'd feel if his kids came out as gay. Picture: Getty

While visiting the Albert Kennedy Trust, the Duke of Cambridge revealed he and Kate Middleton had spoken about how they'd respond if their kids came out as gay.

Prince William visited the Albert Kennedy Trust this Wednesday to learn about the issue of homelessness among LGBTQ youths.

During the visit, the royal, who recently celebrated his 37th birthday, was asked how he would respond if Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis came out as gay.

The Duke of Cambridge responded: “Do you know what, I’ve been giving that some thought recently because a couple of other parents said that to me as well.”

He added: “I think, you really don’t start thinking about that until you are a parent, and I think — obviously absolutely fine by me.”

William then went on to reveal that he and wife Kate had discussed the possibility and how they would support their children, should they come out as gay - especially given the amount of public interest and attention their kids get.

He said: “The one thing I’d be worried about is how they, particularly the roles my children fill, is how that is going to be interpreted and seen. So Catherine and I have been doing a lot of talking about it to make sure they were prepared.”

Prince William said he and Kate Middleton had spoken about the possibilty. Picture: Getty

Wills then continued: “I think communication is so important with everything, in order to help understand it you’ve got to talk a lot about stuff and make sure how to support each other and how to go through the process. It worries me not because of them being gay, it worries me as to how everyone else will react and perceive it and then the pressure is then on them.”