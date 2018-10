Prince William Talks Fatherhood

Watch Prince William play polo and talk fatherhood in his first public appearance since Prince George was born.

He might have scored the winning goal in the Audi Polo Challenge, but his mind was elsewhere.

'I was in baby mode out there, thinking about nappies,' he told Sky. 'I wasn't really in the zone!'

The new father was given a mini mallet for his baby boy.

