Prince William shares unseen picture of Prince George with Prince Philip as he pays tribute to grandfather

Prince William pays tribute to Prince Philip as he shares sweet unseen picture with Prince George. Picture: Getty/Kensington Royal

By Alice Dear

Prince William called his grandfather an 'extraordinary man' as he shared a new picture of Prince Philip with his eldest child, Prince George.

Prince William, 38, has released a statement following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip.

The tribute comes three days after the Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle.

Prince William shared this sweet picture of a younger George with Prince Philip. Picture: Kensington Royal

In the heartfelt statement, Kate Middleton's husband said he feels lucky to have had Philip's 'example' to 'guide him'.

He added that he will "never take for granted" the "special memories" his children had with him, and the kindness he showed his wife.

Prince William said his grandfather was an 'extraordinary man'. Picture: Getty

The statement was accompanied with a previously unseen picture of Prince George with Prince Philip.

The sweet picture shows Kate and William's eldest child sat in a carriage alongside a smiling Prince Philip taken from a day their great-grandfather surprised them – something that William mentions in the statement.

Prince Philip passed away last Friday at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

The Duke of Cambridge's full tribute to his grandfather reads:

"My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days.

"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

