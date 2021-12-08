Prince William reveals the song that always reminds him of Princess Diana

Prince William said the song The Best by Tina Turner reminds him of his mother. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke of Cambridge shared a personal memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, in his episode of the Time to Walk podcast.

Prince William, 39, has revealed the special song that always reminds him of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

The Duke of Cambridge referenced the deeply personal memory during an episode of podcast Time to Walk where Kate Middleton's husband spoke about a variety of things while walking the grounds of the Sandringham Estate.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' father mentioned a few songs on the episode, including the one track that reminds him of car journeys with his mother and brother, Prince Harry.

The song he is referencing? Tina Turner's The Best, a tune he said he still enjoys to this day.

Prince William said the song reminds him of his mother driving him back to boarding school. Picture: Getty

Speaking on the podcast, William – who lost his mother when he was only 15-years-old – recounted how Diana would play the track loudly during the drive back to boarding school after the holidays.

He said that he, Diana and Harry would sign along loudly, and even managed to get the policeman travelling with them to join in.

William said that his mother would play "all sorts of songs" during the drive to help him with his anxieties while away.

Prince William said that he is still fond of the song to this day. Picture: Getty

The father-of-three continued to talk about Diana in the podcast episode, referencing how she always wanted himself and Harry to understand that "life happens very much outside of Palace walls".

He spoke about how Diana would take them to homeless shelters and encouraged them to hear stories from people less fortunate than them.

During the podcast, William also revealed that music plays a big part in his family's household today – with George and Charlotte often arguing over tracks. Read the full story here.