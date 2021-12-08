Prince William reveals the song that always reminds him of Princess Diana

8 December 2021, 16:01

Prince William said the song The Best by Tina Turner reminds him of his mother
Prince William said the song The Best by Tina Turner reminds him of his mother. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke of Cambridge shared a personal memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, in his episode of the Time to Walk podcast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince William, 39, has revealed the special song that always reminds him of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

The Duke of Cambridge referenced the deeply personal memory during an episode of podcast Time to Walk where Kate Middleton's husband spoke about a variety of things while walking the grounds of the Sandringham Estate.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' father mentioned a few songs on the episode, including the one track that reminds him of car journeys with his mother and brother, Prince Harry.

The song he is referencing? Tina Turner's The Best, a tune he said he still enjoys to this day.

Prince William said the song reminds him of his mother driving him back to boarding school
Prince William said the song reminds him of his mother driving him back to boarding school. Picture: Getty

Speaking on the podcast, William – who lost his mother when he was only 15-years-old – recounted how Diana would play the track loudly during the drive back to boarding school after the holidays.

He said that he, Diana and Harry would sign along loudly, and even managed to get the policeman travelling with them to join in.

William said that his mother would play "all sorts of songs" during the drive to help him with his anxieties while away.

Prince William said that he is still fond of the song to this day
Prince William said that he is still fond of the song to this day. Picture: Getty

The father-of-three continued to talk about Diana in the podcast episode, referencing how she always wanted himself and Harry to understand that "life happens very much outside of Palace walls".

He spoke about how Diana would take them to homeless shelters and encouraged them to hear stories from people less fortunate than them.

During the podcast, William also revealed that music plays a big part in his family's household today – with George and Charlotte often arguing over tracks. Read the full story here.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Allegra Stratton: Boris Johnson's adviser resigns over Downing Street Christmas party video

UK & World

A white Christmas in 2021 has seemed possible due to recent frosty weather

Will we have a white Christmas this year? Forecast and predictions for snow

Lifestyle

Criminal sneaked acid into courtroom before he drank it and died after 'inadequate' security checks, inquest hears

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Will the world's funniest joke make you laugh?

This is the world's funniest joke, according to science

Lifestyle

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2021? Latest betting odds and predictions

TV & Movies

A study has claimed hangovers get better with age

Hangovers are easier as you get older, study claims

Lifestyle

January 3rd 2022 is an official bank holiday [Alamy]

New Year’s Day: Is the 3rd of January a bank holiday?

Lifestyle

Meena has murdered four people in Emmerdale

Emmerdale spoilers: Who has Meena Sharma killed and when will she be caught?

TV & Movies

What to buy your dad for Christmas this year

Christmas Gift Guide 2021: what to buy your dad this year

Lifestyle

Here's how to visit Christmas film locations in the UK

Christmas film and TV locations around the UK you can visit

Christmas

The woman shared her story to Mumsnet (stock image)

Mum furious after husband is kicked out of baby group for being a man

Lifestyle

The Duchess of Cambridge and her family will spend Christmas at Sandringham this year

Kate Middleton makes touching Christmas sacrifice for the Queen
There is a Facebook Marketplace scam

Urgent warning issued over convincing Facebook Marketplace scam

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing more sparkles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her sequinned skirt from ASOS

Celebrities

Emmerdale fans have a theory about Meena and Manpreet

Emmerdale fans convinced they've worked out shock twist involving Meena and Manpreet

TV & Movies

Simon Gregson's wife shared an adorable video

I’m A Celebrity star Simon Gregson’s sons have adorable reaction to him getting through

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon revealed the moment she met Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon in tears as she shows kids adorable moment she met Joe Swash

Celebrities

We've rounded up the best things released this month

December Lust List: Festive goodies, new releases and more out this month

Shopping