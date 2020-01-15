Prince William uses sign language to congratulate TV interpreter Alex Duguid as he's awarded MBE

The Duke of Cambridge melted hearts with the sweet gesture.

By Alice Dear

Following a week of royal drama, Prince William put the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news behind him as he handed out honours at Buckingham Palace.

Among the people being awarded with an MBE was Alex Duguid, a sign language interpreter who has worked for famous TV shows such as Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

On Tuesday, as he met Prince William to accept his award, the Duke of Cambridge surprised everyone as he used sign language to say: "Congratulations, Alex."

Prince William congratulated Alex Duguid in sign language. Picture: Kensington Palace/Instagram

Alex looked delighted as he signed back to the Prince: "Thank you".

Sharing the moment on their Instagram page, Kensington Palace wrote: "Today The Duke of Cambridge used British Sign Language to congratulate Alex Duguid MBE, as he presented him with his honour at Buckingham Palace.

"Alex has been the face of popular British TV shows Emmerdale and Coronation Street for its deaf audience for decades, as a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter.

Alex Duguid has been a sign language interpreter for shows like Emmerdale and Coronation Street. Picture: Kensington Palace/Instagram

"He is an example of how profoundly deaf people can have an impact on their community, their peers and their country. He is passionate about BSL and the need to promote and protect it.

"Alex has spent the past thirty years giving up his time raising hundreds of thousands of pounds towards community projects benefitting South Tyneside’s deaf community, and teaching BSL classes through the organisation Signature, helping hundreds of people communicate with deaf people — visit @signaturedeaf to find out more about their work."

Alex looked delighted with Prince William's sign language. Picture: Kensington Palace/Instagram

Royal fans were left in awe of the Prince's kind gesture, with one commenting: "That's so sweet. Prince William will be an amazing King."

Another wrote: "That is such a lovely thing to do from the Duke."

It's been a turbulent week for the royal family following Meghan and Harry's announcement. Picture: PA

This heartwarming story comes after a turbulent week for the royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down as "senior" royals.

Following the news, which they shared on social media, a royal summit was called at Sandringham with the Queen, Prince Charles, William and Harry in attendance.

Following the meeting, the Queen released a statement updating the public on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future.

