Prince William branded 'a hottie' as he reveals toned biceps for vaccine

20 May 2021, 11:53

Prince William's vaccine picture had everyone saying the same thing
Prince William's vaccine picture had everyone saying the same thing. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Twitter
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke of Cambridge received his first Covid-19 vaccine today, but it wasn't the jab people couldn't stop talking about.

Prince William, 38, has been labelled a 'hottie' by royal fans after he revealed his toned biceps while being vaccinated.

The Duke of Cambridge shared a picture of himself being administered the vaccine this morning, revealing he had received it on Tuesday.

Kate Middleton's husband captioned the image: "On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do."

In the picture, the father of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can be seen lifting the arm of his jumper up in order receive the vaccine – and at the same time showing off a very toned arm.

Read more: Artist reimagines Harry and William's lives if Princess Diana was alive

Prince William received his Covid-19 vaccine this week after the jab was rolled out to 34+
Prince William received his Covid-19 vaccine this week after the jab was rolled out to 34+. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Twitter

People were quick to comment on William's impressive bicep, with one royal fan labelling him a 'hottie'.

Commenting on the picture on Twitter, one person wrote: "Everyone talking about the jab and here I am looking at those guns!"

Another joked: "A one gun salute to the vaccine programme!"

A third commented on the picture: "The guns on you! Prince hottie!"

Prince William has joined his father, Prince Charles, as well as his grandmother, the Queen, in having the Covid-19 vaccine.

This comes after the vaccine rollout became available to people aged 34 and over.

Read now: William and Kate banter each other in hilarious new clip as they launch YouTube channel

