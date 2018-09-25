Princess Beatrice steps out in same skirt as Meghan Markle... but who wore it best?

Beatrice was inspired by Meghan's style as she attended a charity event.

Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice proved they are two of the most stylish members of the Royal family.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that they'd both worn an identical black skirt just days apart.

The chic number was first seen on the Duchess of Sussex as she attended the book launch for her collaboration with the Grenfell Hubb Community Kitchen.

Joined by Prince Harry and her mother, Doria Ragland, Meghan teamed the skirt with a matching black top and bold blue overcoat.

Meghan sported the chic black skirt while attending a charity event this week (credit - GETTY)

Just days later and Princess Beatrice - eighth in line for the throne - was wearing the same skirt while visiting students at one of the school's that project Big Change supports.

Just like Meghan, the Princess matched the skirt with a black top but opted for a beige overcoat.

This week #BigChange founders Princess Beatrice and @HollyBranson visited two Pupil Referral Units (PRUs) with our project partner @TheDifferenceEd. They heard from pupils, parents and #school staff about crucial change needed to support excluded children. #schoolexclusions pic.twitter.com/490tH0TBAr — Big Change (@bigchange_) September 21, 2018

Meghan revealed an adorable secret about her iconic wedding dress and its hidden memento from her first date with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex made the confession in a teaser of upcoming ITV documentary, Queen of the World. In the short clip she is reunited with her now famous wedding dress as she reminisced on the occasion.

Meghan explained: "Somewhere in here there is a piece of, did you see? There's a piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside? It's my something blue.

"It's fabric from the dress I wore on our first date."