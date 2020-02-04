Princess Beatrice 'furious' as she's forced to cancel wedding announcement following Prince Andrew's scandal

By Alice Dear

Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edo Mapelli have been forced to put back their wedding date announcement following recent controversies.

This is said to be the second time Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli have had to postpone their wedding date announcement.

According to reports, Princess Eugenie's sister is "furious" about the push backs, believed to have been made following her father Prince Andrew's Epstein scandal.

While the announcement has been postponed, The Sun have reported that palace insiders have revealed the wedding will be on May 29, with the reception held at Buckingham Palace.

A source told The Sun: "The decision has been delayed repeatedly because of all the issues, but finally they have something that seems to work — and barring any problems that should be when it goes ahead.

"The Queen has asked everyone to come together to put on a united front."

They continued: “The press officers of all the palaces hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that brings the family back together again.

“Aides know this will be a tough job, but it’s all they can do not just to save the wedding, but potentially the monarchy’s reputation.”

There's no doubt it has been a dramatic time for the royal family, dealing with the repercussions of Prince Andrew's car-crash interview regarding his former association with sex offender Jeffery Epstein as well as the shock news Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping down from royal duties.

Beatrice and Edo announced their engagement news in September 2019 after the property tycoon popped the question during a trip to Italy.

Following the announcement, the couple said in a statement: "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married."

