Princess Charlotte makes royal history with adorable tweet in social media first

29 July 2025, 15:42

The young princess delighted royal fans on social media.
The young princess delighted royal fans on social media. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Princess Charlotte, 10, sent an adorable tweet to England's Lionesses after they won the Euros 2025 women's final on Sunday night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Princess Charlotte made the royal history books on Sunday night after she posted her first-ever tweet on social media, signed off with her full name rather than the traditional initial.

The 10-year-old took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to send England's Lionesses her congratulations after they beat Spain in the nail-biting final of the UEFA Women's Euros 2025.

Sharing an adorable message on the palace's official Kensington Royal account following a tense penalty shootout, she and her father Prince William, 43, praised the female team for bringing home the trophy.

The royal pair wrote: "What a game! Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment England. W & Charlotte."

Fans were delighted to hear from the young football fanatic, who attended the all-female tournament in Switzerland along with her dad.

Many Twitter users pointed out that the pre-teen princess seemed to be bucking tradition by writing out her full name, rather than just typing 'C', hinting it could be a coming-of-age statement.

However, others theorised that because she had the same starting letter as her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, she was asked to differentiate herself with her full moniker.

Princess Charlotte attended the Euros women's final with Prince William.
Princess Charlotte attended the Euros women's final with Prince William. Picture: Getty

The father-daughter duo's tweet comes after the two were pictured in the Basel crowd enjoying the show-stopping Euros final.

Princess Charlotte was seen hiding behind her hands as the Lionesses battled to retain their title as reigning champions, while William appeared equally as nervous.

Wills and Kate's middle child was captured fist-pumping with glee as the women's team fought their way through the game, coming out on top to take first place.

Following the final whistle, the royal pair appeared emotional as they joined the players on the pitch to celebrate England's brilliant win.

Princess Charlotte's grandfather followed up their congratulations with a message of his own on social media.

In a statement posted on X after the game, King Charles penned: "This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the Euros 2025.

"For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant ‘football’s coming home’.

"As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true.

"For this, you have my whole family’s warmest appreciation and admiration."

The monarch continued: "More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.

"Well done, Lionesses. The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can!"

