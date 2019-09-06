How much does Princess Charlotte and Prince George's school cost per term and do tax payers fund their education?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school fees revealed. Picture: PA

Princess Charlotte had her first day of school this week, and adorable photos of showed her walking to the school gates accompanied by her parents - Prince William and Kate Middleton - as well as brother Prince George, who has just started year two.

The children are being educated at Thomas’s Battersea in London, a prestigious private school rated outstanding by Ofsted.

Princess Charlotte started school earlier this week. Picture: PA

Earlier this year, Headmaster Simon O’Malley said the school were “delighted” to welcome another member of the Royal Family to the school.

In a statement, he said: “We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea.

“We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

How much are the school fees at Thomas's Battersea?

Prince George's fees amount to around £6,429 per term, but Charlotte's will be two per cent less as she is the second child to attend the school.

Hers will amount to around £6,305 - a saving of £124.

Princess Charlotte was greeted at the gates by the head of lower school Helen Haslem. Picture: PA

If Prince Louis attends the school when he's old enough, his fees will amount to around £5,790.

Who pays for Prince George and Princess Charlotte's education?

According to the Mirror, it is thought that Prince Charles will fit the bill for their studies - as he handles most of the costs for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Charles' income comes from surplus money made from inherited land estate the Duchy of Cornwall, which owns 135,000 acres of land across 24 counties.

He also receives a sum from the taxpayer - the Sovereign Grant - which pushed his income in 2016 - 2017 from £21.9 million to £22.5 million.