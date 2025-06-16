Princess Charlotte's sweet tribute to late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at Trooping the Colour

16 June 2025, 12:00

Princess Charlotte paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Charlotte paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

The emotional meaning behind Princess Charlotte's brooch at Trooping the Colour has been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Princess Charlotte paid tribute to her late 'Gan Gan', Queen Elizabeth II at Trooping the Colour this weekend, as she and the rest of the Royal Family delighted crowds on Saturday June 14.

The 10-year-old was seen alongside her parents Prince William and Princess Catherine, as well as her siblings Prince George and Prince Louis as they watched the flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The young princess was wearing a similar shade dress as her mother, whilst also sporting a small brooch designed in the shape of a horseshoe.

Whilst the brooch was small, the meaning behind it was giant, as the last time Charlotte wore this brooch was at the funeral of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Princess Charlotte wore a sweet horseshoe brooch
Princess Charlotte wore a sweet horseshoe brooch. Picture: Getty

The sweet brooch has been in the Royal Family for decades and was gifted to Charlotte by her great-grandparents after it was originally owned by the Queen Mother.

The late monarch was known for being a fan of horses and horse racing, having her first riding lesson at the tender age of three-years-old.

Princess Charlotte wore the same brooch to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022
Princess Charlotte wore the same brooch to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022. Picture: Getty

During Queen Elizabeth II's final journey from Northolt to Buckingham Palace in 2022, Clare Balding commented on her love for animals, saying: "The Queen's passions were horses and dogs. Racing was the passion she shared with the public.

"The Queen loved to go to the stables to see horses on gallops in the morning and talk to all the grooms."

She added: "Racing was such a wonderful thing for her to be able to enjoy, she liked the attention to be on others and that was the case at the races."

Queen Elizabeth II had a love of horses
Queen Elizabeth II had a love of horses. Picture: Getty

The late Queen continued to ride into her 90s, with her love of horses beginning when she was just a child.

She was gifted a Shetland mare by her grandfather King George V when she was four-years-old and went on to be a successful racehorse breeder.

