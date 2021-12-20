The 'school rule' Prince George and Princess Charlotte did not have to follow

20 December 2021, 11:15

Prince George and Princess Charlotte did not have to be dropped off at the school gates like the other students
Prince George and Princess Charlotte did not have to be dropped off at the school gates like the other students. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Thomas's Battersea School set up Covid-19 measures back in September 2020 when children returned to school, however, there was one the Royals did not have to follow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were not made to follow a particular 'school rule' back in 2020 amid the first peak of the pandemic.

This is according to royal reporter Katie Nicholl, who revealed that while other parents at Thomas's Battersea School in London were told to drop their kids off at the school gates, Kate Middleton and Prince William were allowed to enter the grounds of the school.

The royal correspondent revealed the information back in September 2020 for Vanity Fair, when children – including George and Charlotte – returned to school following months of homeschooling.

Nicholl said that when the children returned to the school, parents were asked to drop their kids off at the school gate as a covid prevention measure.

According to reports, the Cambridges were allowed to skip one Covid rule when the kids returned to school in September 2020
According to reports, the Cambridges were allowed to skip one Covid rule when the kids returned to school in September 2020. Picture: Getty

However, according to one parent, Kate and William were allowed to enter the school grounds to drop the little Prince and Princess off.

While Nicholl did not explain the reason behind this, we can assume it had a lot to do with the children's safety and privacy.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte both attend Thomas's Battersea School
Prince George and Princess Charlotte both attend Thomas's Battersea School. Picture: Getty

At the time, she added that George and Charlotte were thrilled to be back with their friends, after having been kept apart since March when the first lockdown launched.

The Cambridges were most likely given the access to enter the school grounds for the royal children's safety
The Cambridges were most likely given the access to enter the school grounds for the royal children's safety. Picture: Getty

Throughout the time schools were closed, Kate and William joined the millions of parents who were forced to homeschool their kids.

The Duchess of Cambridge reflected on the challenges of becoming an at-home teacher at the beginning of the year, telling other parents during a zoom call that she felt "pulled in so many directions" which left her feeling "exhausted".

At the time she said: "I think as parents you've the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives would have perhaps supported us and helped us with."

"I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror, seeing mum cutting hair.

"We've had to become a teacher - and I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything but at the end of the day I do feel exhausted".

