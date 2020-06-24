Princess Charlotte is the spitting image of Princess Diana in latest pictures, royal fans say

24 June 2020, 16:06

Princess Charlotte is looking more and more like Princess Diana every day
Princess Charlotte is looking more and more like Princess Diana every day. Picture: Getty/Kensington Palace
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte appears to be taking after her father's mother, if the Cambridge's latest snap is anything to go by.

Kate Middleton and Prince William marked Father's Day and the Duke of Cambridge's 38th birthday last weekend with a collection of new pictures of the family.

In the snaps, taken in their Norfolk home, William posed with his three children; Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

And while the pictures captured the hearts of royal fans all over the world, some were left shocked at home much young Charlotte looks like another royal.

READ MORE: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wear head-to-toe high street in new pictures

Kate and William shared a new picture of the family to celebrate Father's Day
Kate and William shared a new picture of the family to celebrate Father's Day. Picture: Kensington Palace

Following the pictures being posted, royal fans were quick to compare Charlotte to a young Princess Diana.

While some thought their smiles were similar, others though the resemblance was in their expressions.

Royal fans can't believe how much the little royal looks like her late grandmother
Royal fans can't believe how much the little royal looks like her late grandmother. Picture: Kensington Palace/Getty

Sharing a side-by-side snap, one royal fan wrote on Twitter: "I know I do this every time a new photo of Charlotte is published but Charlotte has William’s smile that is really Diana’s smile. Her smile is sooo Diana. Also, Charlotte is a beautiful little girl."

Another commented: "OMG. Princess Charlottes Look like Her Beautiful GrandMother Princess Diana."

Princess Charlotte has previously been compared to her father, Prince William
Princess Charlotte has previously been compared to her father, Prince William. Picture: Kensington Palace

Princess Charlotte has previously been compared to the Queen as a little girl, with them both sharing similar features.

And, of course, the Princess looks to be taking after her father, as Diana's cheeky grin has been passed down through the family.

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart set to play Princess Diana in new film 'Spencer'

