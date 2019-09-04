What will Princess Charlotte’s name be at school? Prince George’s sister set to ditch royal title for modest surname

4 September 2019, 12:57

Princess Charlotte will ditch her royal title when at school
Princess Charlotte will ditch her royal title when at school. Picture: Kensington Palace/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte is set to start school this week, but what title will the little royal go by?

On Thursday 5th September, Kate Middleton and Prince William will drop Princess Charlotte, 4, off at Thomas’s Battersea School for her first day at reception.

The little Princess will be joined by her older brother, Prince George, who will start his first day in year two.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William reveal details of Princess Charlotte's first day at school

And while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s middle child is known across the world as Princess Charlotte, the little one will ditch the royal title for school.

Princess Charlotte will start reception this week
Princess Charlotte will start reception this week. Picture: Kensington Palace/Instagram

While Charlotte is a royal, and currently fourth in line to the throne, the cheeky little girl will be treated like any other student at her new school.

It has been reported Charlotte will not go by Princess Charlotte at school, and instead will take the name Charlotte Cambridge.

Prince George is said to go by George Cambridge as well, a surname taken from his parent’s titles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William and Prince Harry adopted this style at school and through their time in the armed forces, being called William and Harry Wales, after their father, the Prince of Wales.

The little Princess will be known as Charlotte Cambridge in her class
The little Princess will be known as Charlotte Cambridge in her class. Picture: Getty

William and Kate announced last week that Princess Charlotte’s first day will be on Thursday 5th September, and that pictures of the special moment will be released on the same day.

The occasion is said to be very special for Kate Middleton, who sadly couldn’t attend Prince George’s first day at school in 2017.

At the time, the Duchess was pregnant with Prince Louis, and suffering from severe morning sickness.

READ NOW: Princess Charlotte is worth £1billion more than brother Prince George, and here's why

