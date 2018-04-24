Princess Charlotte’s cute dress was designed by Kate Middleton’s BFF

By Alice Westoby

The little Princess wore a beautiful handmade dress when she won the world over with her adorable entrance to the Lindo Wing to visit her new brother.

Princess Charlotte won over the world with her adorable waves as she headed into the Lindo Wing with Prince George and their dad, the Duke of Cambridge, to visit their new little brother.

The two year old showed no fear as she confidently waved as she strutted past hundreds of TV cameras all waiting for a glimpse of the new Prince.

The moment has left many asking where the little princesses adorable outfit was from and the answer is one of her mum, the Duchess of Cambridge's, close friends.

The cute blue smock dress is from British brand Little Alice London and costs £45. It's already sold out, but it's no surprise after foot age of the young Royal waving to the cameras outside the central London hospital went viral.

According to The Telegraph, Little Alice London owner Alice Avenel is a school friend of Kate from her time at Marlborough College and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge both attended her wedding.

The brand boasts that many of their products are totally unique and all hand smocked which would explain the more expensive price tag.

If you didn't manage to bag one of the dresses before it sold out then fear not, George at ASDA are selling their own version for a fraction of the price - £4! And you can buy the matching cardigan for £6.