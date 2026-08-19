Princess Diana's brother Charles to publish 'tell-all' book about late sister's life and death

Charles Spencer promises to 'tell the truth' about his sister Princess Diana. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Next month, Earl Spencer is set to release Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which will feature 'new revelations' about his beloved sister Princess Diana.

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Charles Spencer has vowed to finally "tell the truth" about his beloved sister Princess Diana in a brand new tell-all book.

Delving into the late royal's life and death, the Earl, 62, is set to publish Swan Song: Diana, My Sister in late September and promises 'new revelations' will feature in the memoir.

With the 30th anniversary of her tragic death looming, the aristocrat-turned-author wants to 'speak on her behalf' as he aims to clear up any 'untruths' in their family's story.

He also wants to explore his own perspective and share cherished memories with fans and readers who may not have known Diana in her 'heyday'.

Earl Spencer revealed that almost three decades on from her shock passing he has been "inundated yet again with requests for interviews about my sister", which sparked his decision to go into depth for the very first time.

Speaking of the book, he explained: "This has convinced me to write down my own thoughts and memories, once and for all, rather than having the discomfort of again reading the opinions of others, many of which are based on untruths that have become accepted over time.

"The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral.

"As with my eulogy, I want to speak on Diana’s behalf and do so in an openly positive way.

"I hope this book will be of interest to the many who still cherish the memory of Diana when she was alive, and I would be delighted if those too young to remember her in her heyday feel – after reading this – that they ‘get’ who she really was: a one-off dynamic character, full of love, charisma and self-doubt, who gave life a hell of a go, and left the world a better place, despite exiting the stage while still so young."

Princess Diana and her brother Charles Spencer shared a close bond. Picture: Getty

Princess Diana sadly passed away following a car crash in Paris in August 1997, aged 36.

She died alongside her then-partner Dodi Fayed, who she had been dating in the wake of her divorce from Prince Charles, now King Charles III.

The mother-of-two left behind her heartbroken young sons, Prince William, who was 15 years old at the time, and Prince Harry, who was just 12.

Now, 29 years on from her shock death, the beloved royal will be celebrated and remembered once more.

The pair grew up together in Althorp House, which has been the Spencer family home for over 500 years. Picture: Getty

Penguin Random House UK's publishing director Daniel Bunyard described Earl Spencer's new book as one of "historic importance" as it will be written from such an "intimate" point of view.

He said: "Charles Spencer is both a loving brother and an acclaimed memoirist as well as a celebrated historian, and all these facets are brought together in Swan Song.

"It is extraordinarily moving, beautifully written and remarkably candid, in no small part due to Charles’ rare ability to access great emotional depth without sentimentality, honest observation without rancour, and warmth without gloss.

"While these pages contain many revelations that will draw considerable attention, readers will find, for the first time, but also for all time, a fitting tribute to the beloved woman who was Princess Diana."

Earl Spencer's new book Swan Song: Diana, My Sister will be published on 22nd September 2026.