Princess Diana's favourite breakfast is now a viral food trend

Princess Diana was a foodie enjoying popular meal choices. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Prince William and Harry's mum was way ahead of her time when it comes to this popular and healthy breakfast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Princess Diana was a royal family member who made fashion, beauty and political trends and it seems now she unknowingly done the same with her breakfast choices.

Following on from her split with King Charles, who she had Prince William and Harry with, Diana embarked on a new healthier eating regime and reportedly found her favourite way to start the day, a recipe that is now a hugely popular food trend across the globe.

Revealing all, her former head chef Darren McGrady said overnight oats was Diana's go-to brekkie and now, around 30 years later, everyone everywhere is enjoying the same.

As told by the top chef, Princess Diana enjoyed the cold breakfast, which consists of soaking oats in your favourite milk overnight in the fridge with your desired topping, almost everyday.

Overnight oats were a popular breakfast choice for the royal. Picture: Alamy

Overnight oats had their first surge of popularity in 2010 and are now a regular food trend often seen on Instagram, TikTok and more.

Darren went on to reveal Diana discovered the nutritious breakfast when she was away at a Swiss health clinic.

He said: "She thought they were really good and all the ingredients were super healthy. She stole the recipe, came back and said, 'Darren, I want these for breakfast every day.'"

Princess Diana wasn't the only health conscious royal either as recent years has seen current members of the family make big changes to their diet.

Princess Diana was a health conscious royal. Picture: Alamy

Reports suggest Kate and William often opt for vegetarian options over meat, enjoying vegetable kebabs and curries.

Prince George's mum has also confessed she's a huge fan of spicy food with William admitting he can't handle them quite as well as his wife.

Read more: