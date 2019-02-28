Princess Diana musical with intimate James Hewitt bedroom scene branded 'tasteless'

A musical depicting the life of Princess Diana has been slammed by royal commentators. Picture: Getty

The musical titled 'Diana' is currently in production in California - but has been slammed by critics for its controversial content

A musical based on the life of Princess Diana that includes an intimate scene of her and James Hewitt in bed together has been branded insensitive by shocked critics.

The production, titled 'Diana', is currently being performed in La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, California, and features a scene in which the character Hewitt strokes his bare chest and caresses Princess Diana in an unmade made. Prince Charles is also seen undoing Camilla Parker Bowles' silky purple dressing gown.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana split in 1992. Picture: Getty

Royal commentators have slammed with production, with Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine, saying: “It is in such bad taste that it's best ignored.”

And speaking about whether the royals would want to see the production, she added: “Oh goodness no, none of them would have any interest in it.”

Musical number featuring in the musical include 'F*** You Dress', 'Welcome To The Windsors' and 'Here Comes James Hewitt'.

The show opens on March 3 and runs until April 14 - and there have been reports it could be performed on Broadway in New York.

Princess Diana admitted in 1995 that she'd had an affair with James Hewitt. Picture: Getty

Princess Diana opened up about her affair with Army Captain James Hewitt on a BBC Panorama programme in 1995.

The affair took place while Charles was also reportedly having an affair with his current wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

James and Diana's romance ended when he was deployed to serve in the Gulf War, and they permanently split when their infidelity was exposed in the media.

