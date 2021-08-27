Princess Diana statue opens to the public next week on the anniversary of her death

Princess Diana's memorial statue will be open to public viewing from next week. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince William and Prince Harry's statue of their late mother Princess Diana, erected in Kensington Palace gardens, will be open to the public from next week.

Princess Diana, who would have turned 60-years-old this year, was honoured by her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, earlier this year with a statue.

The statue was erected in the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace – one of the Princess of Wales' favourite places – and will remain their for public visits from next week.

It will officially open to the public next Tuesday, which marks 24 years since the car crash in Paris which claimed the two Princes' beloved mother.

Due to the pandemic, visits to Kensington Palace are working at reduced opening hours from Wednesday to Sunday, however, special arrangements have been made so that people can visit the statue on Tuesday between 3:00pm and 5:00pm.

The statue will open to the public on the anniversary on Diana's death. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the Palace said: "We acknowledge that there will be interest in viewing the statue on that day."

Entry into the Cradle Walk, which passes the Sunken Gardens, is free and you do not need to book, however, it is worth knowing you can not get too close to the statue or lay flowers.

Instead, people are being encouraged to leave flowers at the gates of the royal residence, something that usually happens every year on the anniversary of her death.

The Princess Diana statue has been placed in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace. Picture: Getty

Princess Diana died in Paris on August 31, 1997, at the University Hospitals Pitié Salpêtrière following a car crash.

The Princess of Wales died from the injuries she sustained in the fatal crash, which also killed her partner Dodi Fayed and their driver Henri Paul.

Prince Harry and Prince William reunited for the revealing of the Diana statue in July this year. Picture: Getty

Harry and William first unveiled the statue earlier this year, coming together in London for the special occasion despite reported growing tension and rifts between the brothers.

The brothers looked at-ease with one another for the reveal, which was also attended by members of Diana's family.

The statue was designed and sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley and depicts Diana with two children.

On a stone just below the statue, an inscription read: "These are the units to measure the worth Of this woman as a woman regardless of birth. Not what was her station? But had she a heart? How did she play her God-given part?"