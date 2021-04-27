Princess Diana's wedding dress set to go on display at Kensington Palace this year

27 April 2021, 08:49

Princess Diana's wedding gown will be put on display at Kensington Palace
Princess Diana's wedding gown will be put on display at Kensington Palace. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The iconic royal gown will be part of an exhibit for the first time in 25 years.

Princess Diana's famous wedding dress will be going on display at Kensington Palace later this year as part of an exhibit documenting royal fashion.

This is the first time the iconic gown, designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, has been put on display for 25 years.

The dress, which features a 25ft train, was first put on display in 1995 at Kensington Palace, when Princess Diana still lived at the residence.

This came 14 years after Diana first wore the gown to marry Prince Charles at St Paul's Cathedral.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Prince William reunite at Prince Philip's funeral as they're pictured talking

Princess Diana's wedding gown was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel
Princess Diana's wedding gown was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. Picture: Getty

Now, Prince Harry and Prince William have given permission for the wedding dress to be loaned to the exhibit from their private collection.

The gown will be the centrepiece at the Kensington Palace exhibit Royal Style in the Making, opening on June 3.

First worn in 1981, Diana's gown has since become one of the most famous wedding dresses of all time.

The wedding dress has not been on display since 1995
The wedding dress has not been on display since 1995. Picture: Getty

The dress features the longest train in royal wedding history and has a fitted bodice created from panels of antique Carrickmacross lace which once belonged to Prince Charles' great-grandmother, Queen Mary.

At the time, the dress was kept a massive secret and every precaution was taken to keep the design of the gown private.

Princess Diana wore the wedding gown to marry Prince Charles in 1981
Princess Diana wore the wedding gown to marry Prince Charles in 1981. Picture: Getty

Following Diana's tragic death in 1997, the dress was given to her brother, Earl Spencer, who kept it safe until it could be passed down to William and Harry.

When Prince Harry turned 30-years-old in 2014, the dress was officially moved to the brothers' private collection.

The wedding dress is one of 28 gowns included in William and Harry's collection.

READ NOW: Prince Harry calls Prince Philip ‘legend of banter’ in sweet tribute to his grandfather

