Princess Eugenie wedding dress details: Cost, designer and tiara revealed

Princess Eugenie is due to marry wine merchant Jack Brooksbank on October 12th 2018 - and speculation about what her wedding dress has already begun!

It's not long since we celebrated the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with the Duchess of Sussex sporting an effortlessly chic Givenchy gown.

And with Kate Middleton wearing a beautifully intricate Alexander McQueen lace dress for her wedding to Prince William in 2011, the attention has now turned to the upcoming nuptials of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Here's what the rumour mill is predicting...



Credit: PA Images

Princess Eugenie wedding dress cost

It's unlikely Princess Eugenie's frock will cost as much as Kate or Meghan's gowns, with them costing £250,000 and £200,000 respectively.

This is because the line of succession is still very much at the forefront of all royal decisions, and with Eugenie ninth in line to the throne, it's expected she will splurge less.



Credit: PA Images

Princess Eugenie's wedding dress style

It is tradition for royal wedding dresses to bear sleeves - dating back to when the Queen married Prince Phillip in 1947. And, with Princess Eugenie tying the knot in October, chances are she will be grateful for some extra warmth.

It is also likely Eugenie will wear a cathedral veil - like Kate and Meghan.



Credit: PA Images

Eugenie's wedding dress designer

Princess Eugenie has already confirmed to Vogue she will be opting for a British designer, as is the norm. She said: "I'm not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer.

"[The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about. As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away.

"I never thought I'd be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I've been pretty on top of it."

Meghan broke this tradition by opting for French designer Givenchy for her wedding gown.



Credit: PA Images

The tiara

Royal brides are bestowed the honour of borrowing a special tiara from the Queen's personal collection - and Princess Eugenie is no exception.

Experts are predicting the bride-to-be will opt for one with a personal meaning behind it - such as the one that her mother, Sarah Ferguson, wore for her big day.

Fergie's York Tiara was commissioned especially for her wedding day, as a gift from the Queen.

