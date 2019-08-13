Princess Eugenie reveals Princess Beatrice's secret nickname in adorable Instagram post

Eugenie has revealed the adorable name she calls her sister. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

Princess Eugenie revealed her adorable nickname for Princess Beatrice in a birthday post along with some family photos.

The royals celebrated Princess Beatrice’s 31st birthday last week with some adorable never-before-seen photos.

Sarah Ferguson and her former husband Prince Andrew honoured their daughter with some sweet Instagram posts.

But it was younger sister Princess Eugenie’s tribute which melted hearts as she subtly revealed the nickname she calls her sibling by.

Alongside some pictures of the pair throughout the years, 29-year-old Eugenie wrote: “You have been bossing it since before I was born and continue to be the most wonderful person, friend and big sister…”

Before adding: “Happy Birthday to you Beabea!!”

There you have it, Beatrice’s nearest and dearest call her “Beabea”! And fans were quick to pick up on the nickname, as one commented: “My heart😩 your relationship is the cutest! happy birthday to your wonderful sister❤️”

Another added: “You two are the cutest 😍❤️”

Beatrice isn’t the only one with a cute nickname, as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest Prince George reportedly goes by “PG” at school.

A parent from his school told Vanity Fair: “George is really happy at school, [and] his nickname is P.G.

“He’s very popular and has lots of friends, and there’s very little fuss made about who he is."

How cute? And the Duke and Duchess’ little girl Princess Charlotte also goes by “Lottie”.

Kate gave away the sweet moniker while visiting Northern Ireland in March.

When speaking to blogger Laura-Anne, Kate asked Laura-Anne how old her son, Bertie, is, before adding: "Oh, he's the same age as Lottie."

Meanwhile, Beatrice received a birthday tribute on social media from her mum Fergie, who said: “Happy Birthday dearest Beatrice xx”.

She also posted four sweet pictures, including a black and white one of the royal as a newborn.

Happy Birthday Princess Beatrice🎉



Thank you everyone for the lovely birthday wishes!#HappyBirthdayHRH @yorkiebea pic.twitter.com/WrBBbfaRG2 — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) August 8, 2019

Dad Prince Andrew also shared his own message on Twitter, showing a montage of pictures from Beatrice’s christening through to Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank last October.

The official Royal account later tweeted a message which read: “Wishing Princess Beatrice of York a Happy Birthday! Her Royal Highness is the first child of The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York and fifth grandchild of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh #HappyBirthdayHRH."