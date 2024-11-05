Queen Camilla facts: King Charles's wife's age, royal titles, children and more revealed

Queen Camilla holds a key position in the royal family. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who was Queen Camilla's ex-husband? How many grandchildren does she have? And is she Queen or Queen Consort? Here's everything you need to know about the royal family member.

Queen Camilla was officially crowned Queen when King Charles was coronated in September 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Camilla, who has been married before, has faced years of uncertainty from the British public following her relationship with the monarch, who she married in 2005, but has been changing opinions lately with her charity work and place in the royal family.

Working closely alongside the likes of Kate Middleton and Prince William, Camilla has a calendar full of royal appointments as well as making time for her two children and five grandchildren.

Here's everything you need to know about Camilla from her age, where she's from, her former relationships and her royal titles.

King Charles and Camilla have been married since 2005. Picture: Getty

How old is Queen Camilla and where is she from?

Queen Camilla was born on 17th July 1947 and turned 77 years old in 2024. This makes her two years older than husband King Charles.

From London, Camilla was born in the King's College Hospital to parents Major Bruce Middleton Hope Shand and the Hon Rosalind Maud Shand.

How tall is Queen Camilla?

Queen Camilla is believed to be around 5ft 8inches tall which is around 1.72m in height.

Is Camilla Queen or Queen Consort?

Camilla is officially Queen of the the UK now but was briefly known as Queen Consort after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

On their Coronation Day in September 2022, Camilla became known as Queen as per the wishes of the late monarch. However, should she outlive the King, she will likely become Queen Dowager and Prince William and Kate will take over the head roles.

Queen Camilla will not stay Queen of England if she outlives King Charles. Picture: Getty

Who was Queen Camilla's ex-husband?

Andrew Parker Bowles is the ex-husband and partner of Camilla who she married in 1973 and divorced in 1995.

After 21 years of marriage, they are believed to have a strong friendship now despite their split. He was a British Army Officer and is now dating TV presenter Anne Robinson.

How many children and grandchildren does Queen Camilla have?

Camilla and Andrew had two children together, daughter Laura Lopes and son Tom Parker Bowles.

Her children also went on to have five kids of their own meaning she is the proud grandma to Lola, Eliza, Louis, Gus and Freddy.