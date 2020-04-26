Queen and Prince Philip 'to join Zoom party' for Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday

Princess Charlotte is set for a special day next Saturday. Picture: Getty

Kate and Wills will host a video call with family and friends to celebrate their daughter's special day on 2nd May, royal sources say.

The Queen and Prince Philip will join Princess Charlotte for a Zoom party next Saturday as she celebrates her fifth birthday, a royal source has revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly organising a video call with friends and relatives to toast their daughter's special day on 2nd May, inviting 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth II and her 98-year-old husband to be a part of the digital soiree.

Princess Charlotte will turn 5 on Saturday 2nd May. Picture: Getty

Reports claim Kate and Wills will host the online bash from their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, which is where the family of five are spending lockdown together.

And despite not being able to throw a lavish event for their only daughter due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cambridges are said to be determined to give Charlotte "all the fun of a birthday" without breaking social distancing rules.

The Queen and Prince Philip will celebrate their great granddaughter's birthday on Zoom, reports say. Picture: Getty

A royal insider told The Sun: "The family has arranged a Zoom party for her, so she can speak to family and friends.

"Then, they have put together a full plan that will give her all the fun of a birthday – including cake and games – despite the extraordinary circumstances we are faced with.

"Her great-grandmother will be joining the family call on the big day. As far as Charlotte is concerned, the important part is that her whole family are by her side to say: ‘Happy Birthday’.

"And you have to realise that she doesn’t know anything different – she’s grown up with tablets and video calls, so she won’t be fazed."

Speaking of the special relationship between Prince Philip and his great-granddaughter, the source continued: "There may be the best part of a century between them, but the two have a natural connection.

"It’s the mischievous streak that can’t be learned – it’s an integral part of who they both are.

“Philip has no shortage of descendants. The fact that he takes such a close interest in Charlotte is telling. She has a spark about her that transcends the generations."