The Queen banned the royal family from playing Monopoly as it became ‘too vicious’

The Queen has previously banned her family from playing Monopoly on Christmas as things get out of hand.

We all like to play boardgames at Christmas, but more often than not a family game of Monopoly can turn into total chaos.

And it looks like the royals are no different, as the Queen has reportedly banned the family favourite as it causes too many arguments in her household.

According to the Express, whenever the royals play it, some members of the family get extremely competitive.

A clip on the Royal Family YouTube channel, titled Royal Rule Book: The Royal Family's Strangest Rules, says: "The royals love a good game, but Monopoly is off the cards.

It adds: “It is banned as it gets too vicious."

The Queen currently plans to host Christmas at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, after she spent it at Windsor with the late Prince Phillip last year.

Her Majesty fell ill last month and she even spent a night in London’s King Edward VII hospital.

Shortly after, she was forced to pull out of laying a wreath at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday after spraining her back.

Luckily, she reportedly told her family that she’s feeling ‘far better’ and is looking forward to Christmas.

It is thought that Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children – George, eight, Charlotte, six, and Louis, three, - will be spending the big day with The Queen.

However, it is not clear whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be flying back from LA with children Archie and Lili.

If they do come back, they will likely be taking part in some royal traditions, including a black-tie dinner on Christmas Eve.

On the 25th, the Queen is joined by her family for a church service at St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate.

The whole family then watches Her Majesty’s annual Christmas speech together at 3pm on Christmas Day.