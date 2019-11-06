The Queen makes royal history as she bans real fur on all her new outfits

The Queen has worn her fair share of fur in the past, including hats and coats, and there is believe to be fur on the monarch’s state robes. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen’s dresser has revealed a huge fashion decision Her Majesty has made.

In her new book, the Queen’s in-house designer and dresser Angela Kelly revealed how the Queen will not have any outfits made with fur from 2019 onwards.

In the new book, titled The Other Side Of The Coin, Angela writes: “If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm.”

Buckingham Palace also confirmed the news, stating: “As new outfits are designed for the Queen, any fur used will be fake.”

The Queen will not have any new outfits made and designed with real fur. Picture: Getty

However, they added: “We are not suggesting that all fur on existing outfits will be replaced or that the Queen will never wear fur again.

“The Queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe.”

This is said to be a first, with the Queen apparently becoming the first royal to publicly say no to fur.

The Queen has caused controversy in the past for wearing real fur. Picture: Getty

The Queen has worn her fair share of fur in the past, including hats and coats, and there is believed to be fur on the monarch’s state robes.

In 2010, the Queen caused controversy with animal right campaigners after she stepped out in a fox hair fur hat during her Christmas Day trip to Sandringham church.

The Queen's state robes are believed to have fur on them. Picture: Getty

PETA have since reacted to the Queen's new ban on fur, saying that they are “raising a glass of gin and Dubonnet” in celebration.

They said: “This new policy is a sign of the times, as 95 per cent of the British public would also refuse to wear real fur.”

However, the organisation went on to encourage the Queen to continue making change, saying: “In 2019, no one can justify subjecting animals to the agony of being caged for life or caught in steel traps, electrocuted, and skinned for toxic fur items – so it's a disgrace that soldiers in the Queen's Guard are still parading around with the fur of bears gunned down in Canada on their caps.

“We respectfully urge Her Majesty to complete the policy by ordering that the fur be replaced by the humane, luxurious faux bearskin that PETA has helped develop alongside faux-furrier Ecopel and designer Stella McCartney.”

