Royal fans compare the Queen to a model as she poses with hands in her pockets for causal portrait

The Queen looked content as she posed like a model. Picture: Hello!

By Alice Dear

Her Majesty looks ready for the red carpet in her latest portrait, and we are obsessed.

Queen Elizabeth II fulfilled a lifelong dream as she posed for a casual portrait.

Royal fans were treated this week to a new portrait of the Queen, but it’s unlike any we’ve ever seen before.

In the picture, captured by Barry Jeffery, Her Majesty, 93, looks sassy and confident as she poses with her hands casually placed into her pocket.

The Queen always wanted to pose more casually for a portrait. Picture: Hello!

Angela Kelly exclusively spoke to Hello! for this week's issue. Picture: Hello!

The portrait has been branded “incredible” by fans who love seeing a different side to the monarch.

According to the Queen’s dressmaker, Angela Kelly, this has been something she has always wanted to do.

In her upcoming book about her relationship with the Queen, The Other Side of the Coin: the Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, Angela divulged that the Queen always wanted to shoot a more casual portrait, but had been held back by her mother.

According to Angela, the Queen Mother had advised her daughter that it would be inappropriate.

Angela Kelly encouraged the Queen to pose in the way she liked. Picture: PA

However, three years ago, when Angela was working on the book, she convinced the Queen to break the rules and fulfil her lifelong dream.

Recalling the amazing story, Angela revealed how photographer Barry Jeffery had attempted to explain to the Queen how it would work, but instead, the monarch simple said to him: “No, Barry, this is how we are going to do it, just keep the camera rolling.”

Speaking of the moment, Angela said: “Her Majesty took her position in front of the lens and started striking a series of poses, slipping her hands in and out of her pockets and placing them on to her hips, mimicking the stance of a professional model.

“I stood in disbelief, the Queen was a natural.”

The late Queen Mother thought that a casual portrait would be inappropriate. Picture: PA

Royal fans have been quick to praise the Queen over the amazing shot, with one commenting on social media: “The queen was so excited to pose more casually with her hands in her pockets.. why is this cute.”

Another added: “What a beautiful photo of HM. Genuinely happy. You can see the light in her eyes.”

A third wrote: “She looks even more beautiful with this pose.”

