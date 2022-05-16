The Queen had the best response to comedian's 'awkward' joke at Jubilee Celebration

By Alice Dear

The Queen was on great form last night as she attended a star-studded event in honour of her Platinum Jubilee.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Queen, 96, had the perfect response to a joke told at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration last night.

Her Majesty attended the final night of the Royal Windsor Horse Show which included an equestrian performance, A Gallop Through History, to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Comedian Omid Djalili starred alongside the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise and Damian Lewis in the show, where he made a potentially awkward quip towards the Queen.

However, the crowd in the stands and viewers watching the show at home were left delighted to see the Queen's cool – and hilarious – reaction.

The Queen looked chipper as she arrived at the final night of the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Picture: Alamy

As he addressed Her Majesty, Omid said: "On behalf of everyone here, we'd like to very humbly thank you for choosing us over the State Opening of Parliament.

As the crowd clapped, Omid added: "You did the right thing, and I won £5 in a bet with my local kebab shop owner in Ipswich."

When the camera swung round to the Queen, she appeared to be saying something which looked like "thank-you" as she waved her hand dismissively.

Omid Djalili joked that the Queen had chosen to attend the celebration over the State Opening of Parliament. Picture: ITV

People watching the show at home did not miss the iconic moment from the Queen, and commended the Sovereign for her great sense of humour.

One person commented on Twitter: "Love how funny Her Majesty can be & also how funny Omid Djalili is too! Classic!"

Another added: "Perfect response - thank you your Majesty", while a third wrote: "I so adored this response - perfect, says it all. What a wonderful sense of humour our precious Queen has."

The Queen shrugged the joke off, gesturing a wave to the crowd. Picture: ITV

This moment comes just days after the Queen was forced to miss the State Opening of Parliament, an event which Prince Charles attended in her place alongside the Duke of Cambridge.

In a statement released the day before the event, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow."

From her most recent appearances, however, the Queen looks on great form and ready to continue celebrating her 70 years on the throne across the June Bank Holiday.

Read more Royal Family news: