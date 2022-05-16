The Queen had the best response to comedian's 'awkward' joke at Jubilee Celebration
16 May 2022, 12:10
The Queen was on great form last night as she attended a star-studded event in honour of her Platinum Jubilee.
The Queen, 96, had the perfect response to a joke told at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration last night.
Her Majesty attended the final night of the Royal Windsor Horse Show which included an equestrian performance, A Gallop Through History, to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Comedian Omid Djalili starred alongside the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise and Damian Lewis in the show, where he made a potentially awkward quip towards the Queen.
However, the crowd in the stands and viewers watching the show at home were left delighted to see the Queen's cool – and hilarious – reaction.
As he addressed Her Majesty, Omid said: "On behalf of everyone here, we'd like to very humbly thank you for choosing us over the State Opening of Parliament.
As the crowd clapped, Omid added: "You did the right thing, and I won £5 in a bet with my local kebab shop owner in Ipswich."
When the camera swung round to the Queen, she appeared to be saying something which looked like "thank-you" as she waved her hand dismissively.
People watching the show at home did not miss the iconic moment from the Queen, and commended the Sovereign for her great sense of humour.
One person commented on Twitter: "Love how funny Her Majesty can be & also how funny Omid Djalili is too! Classic!"
Another added: "Perfect response - thank you your Majesty", while a third wrote: "I so adored this response - perfect, says it all. What a wonderful sense of humour our precious Queen has."
This moment comes just days after the Queen was forced to miss the State Opening of Parliament, an event which Prince Charles attended in her place alongside the Duke of Cambridge.
In a statement released the day before the event, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow."
From her most recent appearances, however, the Queen looks on great form and ready to continue celebrating her 70 years on the throne across the June Bank Holiday.
