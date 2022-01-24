The Queen's Platinum Jubilee tickets: How to enter ballot for parade and concert

By Alice Dear

How can I apply for tickets to The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, are they free and what can I attend?

The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee this summer with a Bank Holiday packed-full of events to mark Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

The Monarch, who will officially have been Head of State for seven decades on February 6, is holding a number of events which members of the public can get involved in as well as some they can even attend.

A selection of people will be able to win tickets to The Queen's Birthday Parade as well as the Platinum Party at the Palace in a royal ballot which, for one event, has already opened.

Here's everything you need to know about the ballots and when they open.

The Queen makes history this year as she marks 70 years on the throne. Picture: Getty

How do I apply for tickets to The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Parade?

The Bank Holiday weekend of celebrations will kick off with The Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, held on Thursday June 2.

The event will see over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together for the event to mark Her Majesty's official birthday.

The Queen, alongside members of the Royal Family, will move down The Mall during the parade and end up on the famous balcony of Buckingham Palace where they will watch the RAF fly-past.

Trooping the Colour will bring together the Royal Family as they watch the RAF fly-past from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

You can now apply for tickets to this historical event online through a ballot.

If successful in your application for tickets, you will be able to watch the event from the stands on Horse Guards Parade.

Tickets range from £10 for standing, to £30 for seated positions and wheelchairs.

The ballot for the event will remain open from January 17 to March 7.

You can apply for up to four tickets and successful entrants will be told via email and then invited to purchase their ticket or tickets from March 14.

You can apply here.

Tickets for these events are chosen through a ballot. Picture: Getty

How do I apply for tickets to The Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace?

On Saturday, June 4, a special live concert will be held at Buckingham Palace.

The biggest entertainment stars of the moment will be part of the celebration, however, performers are yet to be announced.

This event is also open for members of the public who are successful through the ballot process.

The ballot for this specific event has not opened yet but is set to in February 2022.

