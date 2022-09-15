Prince Philip's coffin has been held in vault for months waiting for the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip will be buried together following the state funeral. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Philip's coffin have been revealed to have been kept unburied until the Queen's death when they could be reunited.

Queen Elizabeth II will be reunited with her beloved husband next week when her coffin is transported to St George's Chapel in Windsor.

It has recently been revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin has been held in a vault until the death of the Queen so the couple, who were married for over 70 years, could be buried together.

According to reports, the protocol meant that whoever passed away first, their coffin would be temporarily stored in the rarely seen Royal Vault.

For the past 17 months, Prince Philip has been held in this vault until the Queen's passing.

Prince Philip's coffin has been waiting for the Queen in a vault at Windsor Castle . Picture: The Countess of Wessex

Now, following Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19, the royal couple will be buried together.

The vault, which is rarely seen, is said to be a stone chamber which holds the coffins of members of the Royal Family until the right place for a burial is found.

King George VI, for example, spent 17 years in the vault before the coffin was moved to a tailor-made chapel.

In the same way, Prince Philip's mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, laid in the vault for 19 year before moving in 1988 to Jerusalem.

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will be held on Monday at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

It is believed that, like it happened for Prince Philip, the Queen's coffin will be lowered to the vault following the state funeral on Monday.

According to reports, the Queen's coffin will lay here until a tomb is built near King George VI and the Queen Mother.

Prince Philip and the Queen will eventually buried together on the Windsor Estate. Picture: Getty

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8, at Balmoral Castle.

Following the Monarch's passing, the Queen's coffin has been making the journey back from Scotland to London, where Her Majesty's lying in state period has started.

The Queen's coffin is currently sat in Westminster Hall following a procession from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday where members of the Royal Family gathered for a service before this lying in state period began.

