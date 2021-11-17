First look at new statues of the Queen and Prince Philip going on display in London

Prince Philip and the Queen will be transformed into life-sized bronze sculptures. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

The Queen and her late husband Prince Philip will be honoured at the Royal Albert Hall with two bronze statues.

Prince Philip and the Queen are set to be honoured with two new statues at the Royal Albert Hall next year to mark 150 years of the iconic building.

A bronze statue of the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April 2021, will join one of Her Majesty the Queen in the South Porch of the iconic British landmark.

Ahead of the installation, due to take place in 2022, the public have been given a first look of the sculptures with the production of maquettes which arrived at the venue this week.

The life-sized statues will depict the Royal couple in the mid-60s, and will be installed with statues of Prince Albert and Queen Victoria, which will be placed in the North Porch.

The statues will debut at the Royal Albert Hall in summer 2022. Picture: PA

The statues of the Philip and the Queen will be life-sized, and show the Duke of Edinburgh gazing at his wife with "faithful devotion".

The Queen, who is a patron of the Royal Albert Hall, is depicted in her late 30s in the statue, where she can be seen wearing the Vladimir Tiara as well as the George VI sapphire necklace and earrings, which she received from her father as a wedding present.

The designer wanted to show Philip with a look of 'faithful devotion' on his face. Picture: PA

In a nod to her beloved husband, the statue of the Queen will also be wearing the Edinburgh Wedding Bracelet, which was given to Her Majesty by Philip for their wedding in 1947.

The mock ups show what the life-sized sculptures will look like. Picture: PA

The figure of Prince Philip will show him wearing white tie, as well as a number of his orders and military medals.

The designer of the statues, Poppy Field, said that her goal was to "visually connect the statues".

She said: "My goal is to visually connect the statues of the Queen and Prince Philip with depictions of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, as well as represent something unique in each statue that would together embody the romantic appeal of their royal marriage."

