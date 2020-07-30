Princess Anne teaches the Queen how to video call in new behind-the-scenes footage

30 July 2020, 11:43

Alice Dear

Alice Dear

The Queen held her first public video call meeting in the peak of lockdown, and now we know how it came about.

When the UK went into lockdown back in March, the royal family didn't let the pandemic stop them from carrying out their charitable duties.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Princess Anne were among the royals logging on from their homes in order to carry out meetings while remaining safe.

And in a shocking turn of events, the Queen even gave video calling a go in the peak of lockdown, joining her daughter for a meeting during National Carers' Week.

Now, in a new ITV documentary celebrating Princess Anne's 70th birthday, we've been given a behind-the-scenes look at the historic moment.

Princess Anne helped introduce her mother to video calls
Princess Anne helped introduce her mother to video calls. Picture: ITV

In the preview clip of 'Anne: The Princess Royal at 70', the Queen can be seen logging on from Windsor Castle, saying "Good morning. I'm very glad to have been able to join you."

Princess Anne then asks her mother: "Can you see everybody? You should have six people on your screen", to which she replied she could only see four people.

Princess Anne then jokes: "You don't need me, you know what I look like."

The Queen continued her charitable projects in lockdown
The Queen continued her charitable projects in lockdown. Picture: ITV

The video call saw the Queen and Princess Anne speak to Alex, Amna, Mary and Nadia, who are all the primary carers for family members.

Nadia, 44, later revealed the call was around 45 minutes long and the Queen was on it for around 20 minutes.

She explained: "She asked us all questions. We talked about how we are all coping in the current climate with Covid-19.

"I explained to her how much more isolated carers are at the moment. Many don’t have laptops or tablets and feel very cut off.

"A lot of the appointments - doctors, hospitals etc - we need have been cancelled."

The new documentary is in celebration of Princess Anne's 70th birthday
The new documentary is in celebration of Princess Anne's 70th birthday. Picture: PA

She added: "The Queen asked questions about how we all coped and called us extraordinary, which was very lovely.

"I felt a great sincerity coming from her, as well as the Princess Royal. I think she was trying to send a message that ‘I’m still here, I haven’t forgotten the nation and those most in need."

