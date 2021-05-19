The Queen suffers more heartache as puppy Fergus dies at only five-months-old

The Queen has tragically lost one of her new puppies. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen is said to be 'devastated' following the death of her beloved new puppy.

The Queen, 95, has suffered fresh heartache this weekend after one of her new puppies, Fergus, died.

This sad news comes just a month after the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, passed away at the age of 99.

Fergus was a corgi and dachshund mixed breed, and was one of two puppies given to the Queen during the time the Duke of Edinburgh was ill.

During Prince Philip's time in hospital and following his death, it is believed the Queen would walk Fergus and Muick almost every day.

The puppies were given to the Queen during Prince Philip's long stretch in hospital. Picture: Getty

An Windsor Castle insider told The Sun: "The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period.

"Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband.

"On top of that there’s been the problems with her grandson, Harry."

The Queen is believed to have been walking the puppies a lot following the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

They added that the Queen is 'devastated' by the recent loss.

At the time the puppies were given to the Queen, The Telegraph was told by an insider that the pups were a "welcome distraction" for Her Majesty.

The Queen is believed to have been given the puppies from a family member when Philip was admitted to hospital. Picture: Getty

They added that the canine companions had taken on even "greater significance" since the death of Philip.

According to the insider's claims, walking Fergus and Muick was a way of “coping with misfortune and great unhappiness”.

