The Queen's Weirdest Gifts
Take a look at some of the most bizarre gifts sent to Buckingham Palace.
When you're giving a gift to the woman who has everything, you have to think outside the box.
Maybe that's why Queen Elizabeth II has received such strange presents!
Here are just a few of the gifts sent to the Queen.
- A chocolate Windsor Castle from Mars Chocolate.
- An Oyster card from the TFL commissioner to celebrate 150 years of the tube.
- 'The Return', the King of Malaysia's autobiography.
- Four enamelled scarab beetles from the commissioner of Bangladesh.
- A 13 lb artillery cartridge from The King's Troop of the Royal Horse Artillery.
- A ceramic figure of Prince Charles alongside Postman Pat, from Jordan.
- A British Film Industry honorary BAFTA for Her Majesty's support of the British film and TV industry.
- 'The Dairy Queen: A History Of The Jersey Breed Worldwide' by Derrick Frigot and Hans Norgaard.