The Queen's Weirdest Gifts

Take a look at some of the most bizarre gifts sent to Buckingham Palace.

When you're giving a gift to the woman who has everything, you have to think outside the box.

Maybe that's why Queen Elizabeth II has received such strange presents!

Here are just a few of the gifts sent to the Queen.

A chocolate Windsor Castle from Mars Chocolate.

An Oyster card from the TFL commissioner to celebrate 150 years of the tube.

'The Return', the King of Malaysia's autobiography.

Four enamelled scarab beetles from the commissioner of Bangladesh.

A 13 lb artillery cartridge from The King's Troop of the Royal Horse Artillery.

A ceramic figure of Prince Charles alongside Postman Pat, from Jordan.

A British Film Industry honorary BAFTA for Her Majesty's support of the British film and TV industry.

'The Dairy Queen: A History Of The Jersey Breed Worldwide' by Derrick Frigot and Hans Norgaard.

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty magazine, was quoted by The Metro as saying: "They certainly do get a lot of tat.

"It's an incredibly random list but royal gift-giving is something that is steeped in history and it would simply be bad manners to refuse any of them."