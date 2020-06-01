The Queen, 94, pictured riding pony around Windsor Castle amid lockdown

The Queen looked happy and healthy as she enjoyed a ride around Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed a ride in the sun this weekend as she continues to quarantine in Windsor.

The Queen, 94, and husband Prince Philip, 98, have been isolating at Windsor Castle since the lockdown was introduced in March.

Now, Her Majesty has been pictured for the first time on her estate, riding a pony in the sun.

The Queen was pictured enjoying a leisurely tour of Windsor Castle parks on a 14-year-old Fell pony called Balmoral Fern.

Her Majesty has been isolating at Windsor Castle since lockdown started. Picture: PA

Her Majesty looked at ease on the pony, dressed in riding trousers, a tweed blazer and a colourful scarf wrapped around her head.

This is the first time the public have seen the Queen since she gave her speech on the coronavirus pandemic back in April.

The Queen was pictured enjoying a leisurely tour of Windsor Castle parks on a 14-year-old Fell pony called Balmoral Fern. Picture: PA

During the speech, she said: "I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time. A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.

"I want to thank everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles, who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all. I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times.

"I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones. Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it."

The Queen gave an emotive speech earlier in the year addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: PA

She added: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

