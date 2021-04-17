Why is the Queen sitting alone at Prince Philip's funeral?

The Queen cut a lonely figure as she sat apart from her family. Picture: PA

By Heart reporter

Her Majesty will sit apart from the other mourners in St. George's Chapel as she said a sad farewell to her husband of 73 years.

The Royal family have made a point of sticking to Government guidelines to stop the spread of coronavirus - and that includes the ones specific to funerals, too.

The Queen and her aides have taken steps to ensure that Prince Philip's funeral is 'covid secure'.

This includes limiting the guest list to just 30 people, and all mourners wearing face coverings.

Earlier today, Kate Middleton and Prince William were seen arriving at Windsor Castle in their funeral attire and matching black masks.

Another rule is that those in attendance of the funeral must sit apart from one another, and this also includes Her Majesty and other members of the Royal family.

Her Majesty arrived at St. George's Chapel accompanied by a Lady in Waiting, but entered alone. Picture: PA

Buckingham Palace confirmed that all mourners inside St George's Chapel will sit in the Quire two metres apart from anyone who is not a member of their own household.

This sadly means that the Queen will be unable to sit next to any of her children.

She cut a lonely figure watching her husband of 73 year's funeral at the end of a pew.

Prince Philip funeral timeline explained

11:00am - Prince Philip's coffin will be moved from the privateer chapel to the Inner Hall of Windsor Castle.

2:30pm - Members of the Royal Family who will not be taking part in the procession will travel by car to St George's Chapel.

2:27pm - Prince Philip's coffin, which will be carried by the custom-made Land Rover, will move to the quadrangle in Windsor Castle.

2:38pm - The coffin will be lifted by the Queen's Company, the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

2:41pm - From the State Entrance, the coffin will emerge as members of the Royal Family join for the walking procession.

2:33pm - The Queen will depart from the Sovereign's Entrance in her Bentley.

2:45pm - The walking procession will begin and will include Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Charles and members of Philip's household.

2:53pm - The Land Rover will arrive at St George's Chapel.

3:00pm - A national minute's silence will begin.

3:01pm - Following the end of the minute's silence, the service will begin.