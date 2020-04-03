What is the Queen's speech about, what time is it and what channel will it be on?

The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth on Sunday. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen will be addressing the nation in a speech on Sunday, April 5 – here's everything you need to know.

On Friday, April 3, Buckingham Palace announce the Queen would be giving a special address to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

This comes after the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip Britain and claiming more lives daily.

But what time is the Queen's speech, what channel is it on and what will it be about? Here's everything we know:

Buckingham Palace announced the news on Friday, April 3. Picture: Twitter

Why is the Queen giving a speech?

While it is only usual for the Queen to address the nation once a year, on Christmas Day, a special address has been prepared amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the speech, already recorded at Windsor Castle, the Queen is expected to offer words of support and kindness to the nation as we continue to battle the pandemic.

Royals have in the past addressed the nation in times of war, and with the coronavirus outbreak being labelled a 'health war', it's no surprise the decision has been made.

What time will the Queen's speech be on and what channel?

You can watch the Queen's speech on Sunday, April 5.

It will be aired at 8PM on BBC One.

The Queen usually only addresses the nation once a year. Picture: Getty

What did Buckingham Palace say about the speech?

On Friday, April 3, Buckingham Palace released a statement that read: "Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the Coronavirus outbreak.

"The televised address will be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday 5th April 2020.

"The address was recorded at Windsor Castle."

It was reported a few weeks ago that the Government and the Palace were considering having the monarch address the nation, but that this was something they would only do "when the time is right".

Speaking on Lorraine, royal editor Russell Myers said: "In times of war the royals have spoken, and Boris Johnson and other world leaders have said we are in a health war", however, he added that the final decision would be No.10s.

