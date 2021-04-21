Breaking News

The Queen thanks public for support in emotional statement following death of Prince Philip

21 April 2021, 12:28 | Updated: 21 April 2021, 13:28

The Queen has released a statement thanking people for their support following the death of Prince Philip
The Queen has released a statement thanking people for their support following the death of Prince Philip. Picture: Getty/Royal Family
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Queen has marked her 95th birthday with a message of thanks to the nation following the death of her husband Prince Philip.

The Queen has released an emotional statement to the public thanking them for their support following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9, and was laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday with members of the royal family in attendance at the funeral.

Now, Her Majesty the Queen has marked her 95th birthday with a message of thanks to the nation.

The Queen attended Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday
The Queen attended Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday. Picture: Getty

In statement released today around midday, the Queen wrote: "I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.

"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

"My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."

This is the first public statement from the Queen since Prince Philip's funeral, which was held at Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9 at Windsor Castle
Prince Philip passed away on April 9 at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

Today, Her Majesty is marking her 95th birthday, a day which is expected to be very different following the death of her husband of 73 years.

According to reports, the Queen is spending the day with visits from some family members, and will be walking her dogs.

