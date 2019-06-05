The Queen wore a tiara intended to protect her from evil during state dinner with Donald Trump

5 June 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 5 June 2019, 12:05

Royal fans are convinced the Queen wore this tiara for a very specific reason
Royal fans are convinced the Queen wore this tiara for a very specific reason. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

And royal fans are convinced the Queen chose the tiara on purpose to shade the President of the United States.

President Donald Trump is currently in the UK for three days, to the dismay of many protesters.

On the first day of his state visit, the Queen welcomed Donald and his wife Melania Trump into Buckingham Palace.

In the evening, the royal family and Trump’s family attended the state banquet, with the President as the guest of honour.

While the Queen was nothing but polite, welcoming and professional to Mr Trump, some people believe she threw shade at the president in her own way – with her choice of tiara.

Donald Trump was the guest of honour at the state dinner
Donald Trump was the guest of honour at the state dinner. Picture: PA

For the state banquet, the Queen chose to wear her Burmese Ruby Tiara.

The tiara was designed by Queen Elizabeth II herself, in 1973, and contains 96 rubies given to her majesty by the people of Burma.

The rubies are reportedly a symbolic gift, which - according to traditional Burmese beliefs – protect the owner from evil and illness.

Royal fans believe Trump is the “evil” the Queen is attempting to protect herself from.

The Queen was very sincere as she welcomed Donald Trump to the UK
The Queen was very sincere as she welcomed Donald Trump to the UK. Picture: PA

One eagle-eyed person on Twitter shared a picture of the tiara, writing: “The Queen wore her Burmese Ruby Tiara to protect herself from evil during Trump’s visit and I AM CACKLING.”

Another commented: “YAS Queen Elizabeth is shaaaading the evil man with the Burmese Ruby Tiara.”

Another person mentioned that during former President Obama’s state visit, the Queen instead wore her favourite tiara, The Grand Dutchess Vladimir.

While the tiara’s meaning is speculated over, the Queen’s speech was nothing but welcoming and kind towards her guests.

The rubies in the tiara are meant to protect against evil and illness
The rubies in the tiara are meant to protect against evil and illness. Picture: PA

At the state dinner, she said: “Mr President, I am delighted to welcome you and Mrs Trump to Buckingham Palace this evening, just 12 months after our first meeting at Windsor Castle.”

“Visits by American presidents always remind us of the close and longstanding friendship between the United Kingdom and the United States, and I am so glad that we have another opportunity to demonstrate the immense importance that both our countries attach to our relationship.”

