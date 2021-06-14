Royal Ascot fashion: A look back at the Royal Family's best fashion moments

Royal Ascot is one of the biggest events in the Royal Family's calendar, and the fashion is nothing short of stunning. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

With Royal Ascot 2021 set to begin this week, we take a look back at some of the most iconic looks from members of the Royal Family over the years.

Royal Ascot is one of the most important events in the Royal Family's calendar with The Queen attending every year without fail.

Her Majesty will often bring along other members of the family, which in the past have included Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

While Royal Ascot may focus around the horse racing, many of us only seek out the latest pictures of the event in order to see what fashionable statements are being made.

To celebrate the return of Royal Ascot, we're taking a look back at some of the most iconic fashion moments from the Royal Family at Ascot.

Kate Middleton, 2019

Kate Middleton dressed in head-to-toe Ellie Saab for Royal Ascot in 2019. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge knows how to put together a look for Royal Ascot, and 2019 has to be one of her finest moments.

Kate chose to break from tradition this year, and instead teamed a Ellie Saab skirt with a matching blouse.

The blue set, which featured a pussy-bow on the top and beautiful polka-dot detail across the skirt.

Kate finished the look off perfectly with a Ellie Saab clutch bag, diamond and topaz earrings by Kiki Mcdonough and Gianvito Rossi stilettos.

The Duchess of Cambridge's hat was by Philip Treacy and taken from the 2016 collection.

Kate Middleton, 2016

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a white Dolce & Gabbana dress for her first visit to Royal Ascot. Picture: Getty

Back in 2016, Kate opted for a white lace gown by Dolce & Gabbana.

This was the first year Kate attended Royal Ascot alongside her husband, Prince William.

While a little simple, Kate bought class and style to the event that year in this classic ensemble.

Kate teamed the D&G dress with a clutch bag by L.K. Bennett and the same shoes she would go on to wear in 2017, the nude stilettos by Gianvito Rossi.

Meghan Markle, 2018

Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry at Royal Ascot in 2018. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle looked stunning in a white shirt-dress by the same designer as her wedding dress, Givenchy. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle's first and potentially last appearance at Royal Ascot took place in 2018, shortly after her wedding to Prince Harry.

Sadly, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex firmly settled down in LA, we won't be seeing any stylish ensembles from her this year – which is a crying shame if her 2018 outfit was anything to go by.

Meghan opted for a ivory shirt-style Givenchy dress for the Royal Ascot three years ago, teaming it with a monochrome Philip Treacey hat.

The Duchess of Sussex accessorised her look with a Givenchy belt, a pair of black Balenciaga heels and jewellery by Birks.

The Queen, 2016

The Queen has been attending Royal Ascot since 1946. Picture: Getty

The Queen has been attending Royal Ascot since 1946, so it's fair to say she's given us her fair share of fashionable moments.

However, we chose this yellow ensemble from 2017 as one of our favourites.

The yellow coat-dress was believed to be by Angela Kelly, who the Queen turns to for most of her outfits.

The ensemble was finished off with a yellow hat – with blue floral detail – her classic black handbag and her 'Frosted Sunflower' brooch.

Princess Diana, 1986

Princess Diana looked incredible in this tailored skirt and peplum jacket. Picture: Getty

Prior to her tragic death, Princess Diana was known as one of the most fashionable women in the world, and this look from Royal Ascot in 1986 is proof enough why.

For the occasion, over 35 years ago now, Diana opted for a simple and elegant pin-striped cream skirt and matching jacket featuring button detail and a flattering peplum shape.

She teamed the tailored ensemble with a cream hat, a diamond choker, pearl earrings and a white clutch bag which perfectly matched her stilettos.

Princess Diana, 1988

Princess Diana looked chic and classy in this navy and white polka dot dress, complete with matching hat. Picture: Getty

Another one of our all time favourite looks of Diana's, this navy and white polka dot ensemble worn at Royal Ascot in 1988.

Like her look from two year prior, Diana stunned in the tailored, classic and chic dress, which she teamed with a matching hat, pearl earrings and a monochrome clutch.

And now, an honourable mention for Princess Margaret's hats

Princess Margaret always stole the show at Royal Ascot with her over-the-top hats. Picture: Getty

The hat also came in a glorious sky blue shade. Picture: Getty

Princess Margaret would often join the Queen during visits to Royal Ascot prior to her death, and she sure knew how to steal the show.

In particular, we're loving these two feather hats worn in 1991 and 1996. Iconic.

And some more looks we can't overlook...

This white masterpiece on Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice wore this simple and beautiful white dress to Ascot in 2015. Picture: Getty

And the subtle colour coordination between the sisters

Beatrice and Eugenie co-ordinated their outfits for Royal Ascot in 2017. Picture: Getty

We love this nude ensemble on Sophie

We love this nude look that Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, wore to Royal Ascot in 2018. Picture: Getty

And who could forget Sarah and Diana's 80s masterpieces

Diana and Fergie dressed in bold colours and prints for Royal Ascot in 1987. Picture: Getty

Sarah Ferguson's wore green polka dots and this magnificent hat in 1987. Picture: Getty

