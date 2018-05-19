Look how cute Princess Charlotte and Prince George are!
19 May 2018, 12:39 | Updated: 22 October 2018, 16:26
Princess Charlotte and her elder brother Prince George look adorable as they arrive for the royal wedding at Windsor Castle.
The pair - the children of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - were on official bridesmaid and page boy duties for their uncle and future aunt's wedding in Windsor.
The bridesmaids - who also included Ivy Mulroney, 4, Remi Litt, 6, Rylan Litt, 7, Florence van Custem, 3, and Zalie Warren, 2 - looked picture perfect in white short sleeved dresses, cute shoes and floral rose headbands.
They held beautiful white and green bouquets while also linking hands with the other Page boys, Japer Dyer, 6 and John and Brian Mulroney, both 7.
The page boys all wore darker military-style suits and black shoes.
