Meghan Markle's dad 'ate jelly and watched the Royal Wedding on TV'

1 June 2018, 11:11 | Updated: 22 October 2018, 16:18

Meghan Harry royal wedding

By Naomi Berners

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in front of millions in St George's Chapel, Windsor, just two weeks ago.

The royal ceremony was well attended, although one figure was notably missing - Meghan's father, Thomas Markle Sr.

The retired cinematographer, 73, reportedly underwent heart surgery three days before the Royal Wedding, and, according to The Sun, he sat and ate Jell-O and a fruit salad by himself in an Air BnB in Mexico whilst watching the nuptials on TV. 


Credit: PA Images  

Lori Davis, who lives in the same gated community as Thomas, told The Sun: "Tom watched the wedding by himself.

"He thought the ceremony was beautiful but I am sure forever he will regret not being there.

"I'd bought him some Jell-O and a fruit salad which he ate while he watched it."

Read more: Adorable throwback snaps of Prince William and Prince Harry

She also revealed that Thomas was happy that Prince Charles was able to step up and give his daughter away, explaining: "Tom was so happy that Prince Charles was willing and able to walk Meghan down the aisle. 

"He said that it was Meghan's decision."


Credit: Getty 

Thomas, 73, found himself splashed across headlines in the weeks leading up to his daughter's Royal nuptials, after it came to light that he had paid paparazzi to stage 'flattering' photos of him being measured for a suit, brushing up on his British knowledge, and using an Internet cafe to look at pictures of Meghan and Harry.

Read more: Meghan Markle urges ex-husband to cancel sitcom based on her and Prince Harry

Samantha Markle, Meghan's half-sister, came out days later and announced that it was her idea and encouraged her father to participate in the staged photoshoots.

More drama unfurled soon after, as it then came to light that Thomas had also reportedly suffered a heart attack, and he spectacularly backed out of attending the wedding in order to undergo surgery.

Meanwhile, Meghan's mum Doria Ragland cut a lone but proud figure inside the chapel as she watched her daughter marry for the second time.


Credit: Getty

It is reported that Meghan has been in frequent contact with her father since the wedding, and she and Prince Harry plan to visit him during their honeymoon later this year.

WATCH! The best external highlights from the Royal Wedding:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Holding hands is one royal royal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken while in Australia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tour: The royal rules the Duke and Duchess have broken in Australia
Phone batteries are giving people anxiety

90% of smartphone users have 'Low Battery Anxiety'

Chelsea coach Marco Ianni charged by FA for conduct against Manchester United

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News