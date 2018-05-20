Who designed Meghan Markle's wedding dress? And what were the reasons behind the design?

It's the dress of the year no doubt! But who got the honour of making it and what accessories did Meghan Markle team with it?

Who designed Meghan's royal wedding dress?

Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director at fashion house Givenchy.

Credit: Getty

What was the thinking behind the design?

Regal, simple and timeless. A five metre veil was a stunning addition to Meghan's off-the-shoulder bridal gown. It featured hand-embroidered flowers from each of the 53 Commonwealth countries at Meghan's request. The veil reportedly took hours to make, with seamstresses stopping every 30 minutes to wash their hands.

In a statement Clare said she: "Wanted to create a timesless piece that would emphasize the iconic codes of Givenchy throughout its history, as well as convey modernity through sleek lines and sharp cuts. In contrast, the delicate floral beauty of the veil was a vision Meghan and I shared, a special gesture embracing the commonwealth flora, ascending the circumference of the silk tulle."

Credit: Getty

What accessories did Meghan wear?

The veil was held in place by Queen Mary's diamond and platinum bandeau tiara, made in 1932 and lent by the Queen.

A Cartier bracelet and earrings and satin shoes based on a Givenchy design completed the look.

Meghan carried a bouquet featuring flowers handpicked by Prince Harry from Kensington Palace. The forget-me-nots had a special meaning as they were the favourite flowers of Harry's late mother Prince Diana who died tragically when he was just 12 years old.

How did Meghan wear her hair and make-up?

Serge Normant created the perfect updo, parted in the centre while her make-up was flawlessly applied by Meghan's friend Daniel Martin