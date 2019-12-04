The Queen has a subtle way of letting someone know she disagrees with them

The Queen reportedly has a subtle method of letting people know she disagrees with them. Picture: PA

Queen Elizabeth II is said to have a specific method she uses to subtly hint that she disagrees with someone.

The Queen reportedly has a subtle way of letting someone know she disagrees with them - and it's all about the intonation in her replies.

Author of Queen Elizabeth II’s Guide to Life Karen Dolby told Fabulous that The Queen generally avoids confronation, she has developed a method of letting people know she's displeased.

She said: “I think that she tends to avoid confrontation and she probably maintains a polite dignity whatever.

The Queen meets numerous people on her engagements. Picture: PA

“I heard that she won’t necessarily openly disagree with someone.

“But has a very specific way of saying ‘oh really’ or ‘fascinating’ or ‘thrilling’ and it’s all in the tone and intonation and the pause between saying it and the look she gives as to whether she actually agrees with you or not.”

It was recently reported that The Queen also has a hack to remembering everyone she's awarded with a Knighthood.

Author of The Gruffalo, Julia Donaldson, was awarded with a CBE this year, and has now shared the trick the Queen uses to remember those she is honouring.

The Queen also uses a clever hack to remember everyone she's awarding with a title. Picture: PA

She explained: “I was told the Queen goes through the potted biographies with a yellow marker and just two words get highlighted.

“So when you get called up, the equerry shows her the words.

"I did my little curtsey and she said ‘Oh, so you're a writer... you're very popular...’

“I went off thinking 'writer/ popular...' those must have been my two words."

