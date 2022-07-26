Tourist shocked after Queen's guard shouts at her for touching his horse

The Queen's guard screamed at a tourist. Picture: TikTok @phigs_/Alamy

A TikTok video shows one of the Queen's Guards shouting at tourist after she touched his horse's reigns.

One tourist got a fright when she decided to touch a horse belonging to one of the Queen’s guards.

In a video shared on TikTok by user phigs_, the anonymous woman can be seen trying to get a picture with the guard while getting close to the horse’s face.

She then attempts to grab hold of its reins, which didn’t go down well with the guard on its back.

Spotting her touching the horse, the angry guard can be heard shouting: "Stand back from the Queen's lifeguard, don't touch the reins!"

The woman then jumps out of her skin, holding her chest as she backs away.

Along with the video, the social media user wrote the caption: "We Will Never Return To London After This Incident."

The video has now been viewed more than four million times, with people divided over who was in the right.

“Serves her right you aren’t allowed to touch the guard,” said one person, while another wrote: "No one should ever touch a horses reins - don’t people understand that. Top soldier!"

Someone else wrote: "It’s not Disney they are working horses and serving army,” while a fourth added: “They are not a tourist attraction, they are soldiers how many times.”

The Queen's guards are present outside Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

An Army Spokesperson has since spoken out, saying they 'want to ensure all those who visit Horse Guards have an enjoyable time.'

The statement adds: "This area is particularly busy with tourists and on occasions the soldiers undertaking Guard duty need to shout loudly to alert members of the public if they get too close to the horses, which happened in this case.

“We have signs placed alongside the horse boxes, stating that the horses bite and would always encourage the public not to get close to horses, as after all, they are animals and can be unpredictable.”