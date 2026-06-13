What time does Trooping the Colour start? Full 2026 timings schedule revealed

13 June 2026, 08:00

Trooping the Colour marks an important occassion in the royal family calendar
Trooping the Colour marks an important occassion in the royal family calendar. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

From King Charles's parade from Buckingham Palace to the Royal Salute and the all-important Red Arrows flyover - here's the Trooping the Colour timings you need to know about.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trooping the Colour is the important royal date in the dairy where King Charles celebrates his public summer birthday with the country despite his actual birthday being in November.

A day full of military and royal traditions, the British public will see the monarch plus his family, including wife Queen Camilla, son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, all dress in their best to celebrate the long-standing ritual.

With a packed 2026 schedule, which includes the royal parade from Buckingham Palace, the Royal Salute, the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire and of course, the Red Arrows flyover, it's a day the royal family and fans love.

So when does Trooping the Colour start? And what time is the RAF flyover? Here's all the timings from the schedule worth noting.

Trooping the Colour is day full of military and royal traditions
Trooping the Colour is day full of military and royal traditions. Picture: Getty

What time does Trooping the Colour start?

Like with many royal events, the timings of the day are typically executed with precision and efficiency.

Coverage of Trooping the Colour will begin from 10am as the troops and bands begin to gather at the Horse Guard in central London.

The full Trooping the Colour timings are:

10:45am: The Royal Procession

To mark the official start of the celebrations, the royal family will begin their procession beginning at Buckingham Palace. They will travel down The Mall, which will be aligned with crowds and security, to the Horse Guards Parade where the official ceremony will take place.

King Charles is expected to be joined by his family including Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Princess Anne and more.

They are expected to travel by royal carriage.

11am: The Royal Salute

Joining the thousands of soldiers, military, musicians and service personnel, King Charles will embark on a series of traditions to mark the Trooping the Colour event beginning with the Royal Salute.

Simultaneously, the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fires a 41-gun salute in Green Park.

11:05am-12pm - Trooping the Colour ceremony

The King carries out his inspection, the Massed Bands Troops, the Trooping the Colour and the Foot Guards marching past the king.

King Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne lead the troops back to Buckingham Palace
King Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne lead the troops back to Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

12:20pm - Royal procession return

The King and royal family take the procession back to Buckingham Palace. King Charles will return at the head of his Guards.

12:55pm - Buckingham Palace balcony

The royal family gather on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to wave to the crowds and watch the flyover finale.

What time is the Red Arrows flyover?

To make the end of Trooping the Colour, the royal family and public are treated to a flyover from the Red Arrows.

This is scheduled for 1pm and marks the end of the birthday celebrations.

Read more showbiz news here:

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

Princess Anne will dress in her military uniform for this year's Trooping the Colour

Princess Anne's military experience and uniform explained

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children's full names, ages and royal titles

Prince William has a vast military career

Did Prince William serve in the military? Experience and medals revealed

Prince William has opened up about wife Catherine, Princess of Wales’s recovery following her cancer treatment on Heart Breakfast.

Prince William says he "couldn't cope without" wife Kate as he opens up about her cancer recovery

Showbiz

Prince William spoke to Heart Breakfast about the importance of Isles of Scilly and the upgrading of their care system

Prince William shares why Isles of Scilly is so sentimental to him as he opens new hospital wing

Showbiz

Prince William opens up about his time supporting Aston Villa on Heart Breakfast

Prince William reveals exactly why football team Aston Villa "really resonates" with him

Showbiz

Prince Archie has turned seven, and to mark the occasion Meghan Markle shared a rare glimpse into her son’s early years (pictured)

Meghan Markle shares new photos of Prince Archie to mark his 7th birthday

Showbiz

The royal couple tied the knot on 29th April 2011.

Prince William's 'sentimental' plans for Kate Middleton revealed as they celebrate 15th wedding anniversary
In a statement released at midday, the King expressed his “deepest concern” over the arrest of his brother and said “the law must take its course."

King Charles makes statement about brother Andrew's arrest

The Princess of Wales has marked her 44th birthday with a deeply personal message reflecting on the comfort she has found in nature throughout her cancer treatment

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton shares very personal 44th birthday message

Showbiz