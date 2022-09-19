Who is the Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips?

Who is Peter Phillips and why doesn't he have a title? Here's what we know...

Tens of thousands of mourners will be paying their final respects to the Queen today during her funeral at Westminster Abbey.

And Peter Phillips is among the senior royals set to be present at Westminster Abbey for the state service.

The King will walk at the front of the Royal Family, with the Queen’s other children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and the Earl of Wessex just behind him.

Mr Phillips will come next, along with the other grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

But who is Peter Phillips? Here’s everything you need to know…

The Queen and her grandson Peter Phillips. Picture: Alamy

Peter Phillips, 44, is the eldest child of Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips.

When he was born, Peter was fifth in line to the throne until his cousin Prince William was born five years later and he is now 17th in line.

After earning a degree in sports science, he worked for Jaguar as corporate hospitality manager and then for Williams racing team, where he was sponsorship accounts manager.

He later took at job the Royal Bank of Scotland, before leaving in 2012 and he has now got a job as the managing director at boutique sports management company SEL UK.

Peter was married to Canadian management consultant Autumn Kelly from 2008 to 2019 with whom he shares two children, Savannah, 11 and Isla, 10.

Peter Phillips is part of the procession of the Queen's funeral. Picture: Getty Images

He is now dating Ms Lindsay Wallace, who attended Gordonstoun School in Scotland with his sister Zara Tindall.

She was reportedly introduced to the Queen at a shooting party at Windsor just after Christmas 2021.

Speaking about growing up as the Queen’s grandson, Peter previously told Good Morning Britain: “I guess it’s a little strange but if you’re growing up with that sort of thing, there’s never really that moment when you go, ‘oh wow’.

“We had great fun growing up on our holidays, going to stay with her at Sandringham, Balmoral and Windsor and we were incredibly lucky to be able to share a lot of our childhood time with her.

“She’s such an inspiration, not only to the country but to us as a family.

“You know, her work ethic and her dedication is something that I think the whole family has always inspired to, at least get somewhere near.”

Why doesn't Peter Phillips have a royal title?

Princess Anne’s children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall are both senior members of the royal family but don’t hold royal titles.

This is because according to royal tradition, only male royals can pass down their royal titles and you can only be a prince or a princess if your father is in the direct line of succession.

As children of princess Anne, Peter and Zara can't be given prince or princess titles.