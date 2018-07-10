Why Prince George always wears shorts for every royal occasion

Kate Middleton and Prince William's son never wears trousers for a traditional reason.

Prince George, who is getting ready to celebrate his next birthday, is somewhat of a trendsetter, exactly like his mum Kate Middleton and her beautiful dresses.

In fact, Princess Charlotte's brother has even got his own particular look, something royal fans have definitely started to question – why does Prince George always wear shorts?

Prince William's son NEVER wears trousers and believe it or not, there is a specific reason for this.

Apparently, it's considered a bit common for boys to wear trousers because as far as royals and upper aristocracy are concerned boys should always be dressed in shorts.

"It's a very English thing to dress a young boy in shorts," explains etiquette expert William Hanson.

"Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England.

Although times are (slowly) changing, a pair of trousers on a young boy is considered quite middle class – quite suburban. And no self-respecting aristo or royal would want to be considered suburban. Even the Duchess of Cambridge."

In fact, if you take a closer look at Prince William and Prince Harry's old family photos, you will see that they were all brought up wearing shorts until they were deemed old enough to wear trousers.

According to Hanson, the custom dates back to the sixteenth century.

"The usual custom is that a boy graduates to trousers around eight years old," he explains.

"This is, historically, perhaps due to the practice of 'breeching', which dates back to the sixteenth century. A newborn boy would be dressed in a gown for their first year or two (these gowns have survived as the modern Christening robe) and then he was 'breeched' and wore articles of clothing that more resembled shorts or trousers than dresses."